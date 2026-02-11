$43.030.02
February 10, 10:52 PM • 18548 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 21776 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 20713 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 23988 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 21186 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 17387 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21030 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 26234 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16923 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 30821 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
US Ambassador to NATO expects new commitments under PURL for Ukraine this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he expects more announcements of commitments under the PURL initiative to supply Ukraine with American weapons. Allies have pledged to purchase more than $4.5 billion worth of weapons.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that he expects more announcements of commitments under the PURL initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine during the meeting of Alliance defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The ambassador also told reporters at an online briefing that allies have so far committed to purchasing more than $4.5 billion worth of American weapons to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs through PURL.

Twenty-one NATO allies and two partners have expressed their support, Whitaker said.

US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador

Julia Shramko

