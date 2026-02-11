US Ambassador to NATO expects new commitments under PURL for Ukraine this week

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that he expects more announcements of commitments under the PURL initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine during the meeting of Alliance defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The ambassador also told reporters at an online briefing that allies have so far committed to purchasing more than $4.5 billion worth of American weapons to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs through PURL.

Twenty-one NATO allies and two partners have expressed their support, Whitaker said.

US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador