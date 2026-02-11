US Ambassador to NATO expects new commitments under PURL for Ukraine this week
Kyiv • UNN
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he expects more announcements of commitments under the PURL initiative to supply Ukraine with American weapons. Allies have pledged to purchase more than $4.5 billion worth of weapons.
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that he expects more announcements of commitments under the PURL initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine during the meeting of Alliance defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
The ambassador also told reporters at an online briefing that allies have so far committed to purchasing more than $4.5 billion worth of American weapons to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs through PURL.
Twenty-one NATO allies and two partners have expressed their support, Whitaker said.
