Germany increases military aid to Ukraine by 400 million euros

On Wednesday, September 25, the German parliament approved the German government's proposal to increase funding for military support for Ukraine by about 400 million euros. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the German federal government.

Reportedly, the Bundestag has agreed to increase funding for military support to Ukraine by about 400 million euros.

This will allow for additional purchases of air defense equipment, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the country's defense, the German government said in a statement .

Also on Wednesday, Germany approved a €70 million aid package for Ukraine's heat and power sector. The funds will be used to provide cities and communities with small combined heat and power plants, boilers, generators, and solar panels.