Germany detains Russian for selling sanctioned maritime technologies to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian citizen who sold sanctioned satellite dishes and sonar to Russia was arrested in Nuremberg. During searches at six facilities, numerous evidence of illegal activity was seized.
In Nuremberg, Germany, customs investigators arrested a Russian citizen who allegedly circumvented existing sanctions against Russia. According to the investigation, he used his company based in Germany to purchase “marine goods” for Russia. This was written by Tagesspiegel, reported UNN.
Details
According to a representative of the Frankfurt prosecutor's office, the businessman is suspected of trading in satellite dishes and sonar used in the deep sea.
It is noted that he sold the sanctioned technology to Russia and brought it there.
Investigators also conducted searches at six sites in Nuremberg, Frankfurt am Main, Gross-Umstadt in Hesse, and Frankfurt-Hahn Airport. Numerous pieces of evidence were seized during the searches, Tagesspiegel adds.
Recall
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the Kremlin is using a fake transit scheme that allows the supply of sanctioned goods from the EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region to Russia .
