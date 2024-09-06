Germany and partners to hand over 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Germany and other partners will hand over 77 more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a Ramstein meeting on Friday, UNN reports citing AFP and Spiegel.

Details

According to Pistorius, they and other European partners want to deliver 77 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian army as soon as possible.

The minister also mentioned the commitments already made to supply 17 more units of the Iris-T air defense system. Pistorius emphasized that Germany's support plans and other commitments to Ukraine will continue "until 2026.

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," Pistorius emphasized.

However , Pistorius said that the German government's position on Ukraine not using long-range weapons to strike Russia is "unchanged."

Addendum

Also at the Ramstein meeting, Pistorius announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with 12 more self-propelled howitzers 2000 worth 150 million euros.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in Ramstein that President Joe Biden has signed an additional $250 million aid package for Ukraine.

And Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced his intention to send Ukraine an additional 80,840 air-to-ground missiles .