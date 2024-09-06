ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Germany and partners to hand over 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Germany and partners to hand over 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18219 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announces the transfer of 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. Germany will also provide 17 Iris-T air defense systems and 12 self-propelled howitzers 2000.

Germany and other partners will hand over 77 more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a Ramstein meeting on Friday,  UNN reports citing AFP and Spiegel.

Details 

According to Pistorius, they and other European partners want to deliver 77 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian army as soon as possible. 

The minister also mentioned the commitments already made to supply 17 more units of the Iris-T air defense system. Pistorius emphasized that Germany's support plans and other commitments to Ukraine will continue "until 2026.

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," Pistorius emphasized.

However , Pistorius said that the German government's position on Ukraine not using long-range weapons to strike Russia is "unchanged." 

Addendum

Also at the Ramstein meeting, Pistorius announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with 12 more self-propelled howitzers 2000 worth 150 million euros.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in Ramstein that President  Joe Biden has signed an additional $250 million aid package for Ukraine.

And Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced his intention to send Ukraine  an additional 80,840 air-to-ground missiles 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

