German intelligence urged to release investigation data on the origin of COVID-19
Kyiv • UNN
The committee responsible for overseeing intelligence activities in Germany considers it positive that the German intelligence service has investigated the causes of the pandemic. Now, committee representatives are awaiting a report.
In Germany, a committee tasked with overseeing the intelligence services has called on the German government and the Federal Intelligence Service to share with the public their findings on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNN reports with reference to Spiegel.
The committee directly welcomes the interest in clarifying and the investigation process itself
At the same time, the committee expects the federal government to inform the public about the results no later than after the next completion of the investigation.
Several media outlets reported this week that the Chancellery had asked scientists to study the evidence of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) regarding the claim that the virus originated in a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
According to information from a number of media outlets, the BND had plausible evidence of the so-called "laboratory theory". They were to be evaluated by a group of experts at meetings in recent months.
According to the "laboratory theory", the Sars-CoV-2 virus originated from a Chinese biolaboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It is there that research on coronaviruses is carried out.
The second theory is that the virus, like the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003, was of natural origin.
Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, said that while he was impressed with the summary of the BND's findings, the source data was not provided to the scientific community.
I cannot make a scientific judgment simply because of the lack of access to data
However, the federal government described the facts in some aspects differently than they were presented in the media. Nevertheless, the committee is convinced that the government was obliged to report earlier on the specific working hypotheses regarding the origin of the pandemic, which the BND investigated and clarified.
Addition
The German foreign intelligence service BND concluded that the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020 may have been caused by an accident in a Chinese laboratory that studies viruses.
It is reported that back in 2020, German intelligence concluded that Covid spread due to a laboratory error. With a probability of 80 to 95%, the responsibility lies with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, whose research methods were called "risky". In addition, safety rules were "constantly violated".
Earlier in January this year, the CIA concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak in a Wuhan laboratory.