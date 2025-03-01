German Foreign Minister calls on the EU to take decisive action after the Trump-Zelensky conflict
Kyiv • UNN
German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock expressed concern about the conflict between Trump and Zelensky. She called on the EU to provide immediate financial support to Ukraine and to form a comprehensive aid package.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock expressed “horror” over the public scandal between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.
Our horror is greater than ever,” Burbank said. “A new era of lawlessness has begun... A harsh time in which we must defend the rules-based international order and the rule of law more than ever against the power of the strong,
She also emphasized that the main enemy of democracy “sits alone in the Kremlin, not in Kyiv or Brussels.
Burbock called on Germany and the European Union to take immediate and decisive action to support Ukraine. In particular, she emphasized the need to:
- immediate financial assistance to Kyiv;
- unblocking three billion euros of aid in the Bundestag;
- forming a comprehensive European financial package for Ukraine at the EU summit next Thursday.
The Minister also emphasized that in the future Germany should act together with France, the UK and Poland, noting: “No sheet of paper can come between us.
Recall
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticized Donald Trump for his behavior during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on February 28. He also noted that Europe should defend Ukraine from the United States.