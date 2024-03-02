German fighter jets intercept Russian planes for the first time near Latvia

For the first time, German Eurofighter jets have intercepted two Russian military aircraft near Latvian territorial waters. UNN reports this with reference to the Latvian Air Force and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Details

The country's air force reportsthat on March 1, German Eurofighter jets took off from the Lielvarde military base.

NATO air patrols are in full force and the Allies can respond immediately. Today (March 1 - ed.), German Eurofighter jets intercepted two Russian military aircraft near Latvian territorial waters for the first time - commented the Minister of Defense of Latvia.

undefined

Addendum

In October 2021, NATO commissioned a new airbase in Latvia.

One of the largest in the Baltic States, Lielvarde Air Base was established in 1970. Until 1993, the 899th Orsha Fighter Regiment of the Soviet Air Force was based there, flying MiG-27s.