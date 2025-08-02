$41.710.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Georgian scenario" is impossible for Ukraine, "Israelization" or South Korea options are better - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Kyrylo Budanov believes that Ukraine should prepare for life under a protracted threat, focusing on security models similar to those of Israel or South Korea. He denied the likelihood of a "Georgian scenario" for Ukraine, emphasizing the impossibility of returning towards Russia.

"Georgian scenario" is impossible for Ukraine, "Israelization" or South Korea options are better - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Ukraine should prepare for life under a protracted threat, avoiding scenarios of dependence similar to the Belarusian or Georgian ones. Instead, according to him, it is worth focusing on security models similar to the Israeli or South Korean ones. Budanov stated this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", as reported by UNN.

It is obvious that the options of Belarus and Georgia… are unlikely to satisfy Ukrainian society. The options of "Israelization" or South Korea… they are probably better. I believe that we need to think about how to live further in the conditions we are in, and think about how to preserve our statehood, society, our culture, and our nation. And think about how we can then return what we have lost for a certain period of time. This is the main question.

- said Budanov.

Details

Answering the question of whether the probability of a "Georgian scenario" is visible in Ukraine, where the country maintains formal independence but is influenced by Moscow, Budanov replied: "As of now - no."

"Definitely not. It's impossible. Because even if someone wanted to turn, say, towards Russia - it simply won't work. And the events that we see in our society once again confirm this. Now it's impossible. But the question is, what will happen next? As I said before, if we all don't change and don't start taking what is seriously, there can be different things and far from pleasant ones," Budanov added.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov stated that a truce in Ukraine could be reached long before the end of the year, and a ceasefire – in the coming months. This requires the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

