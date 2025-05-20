Georgia has banned the re-export of cars and special equipment to citizens of Russia and Belarus

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18510 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50514 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 115966 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55422 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57714 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191567 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95882 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157750 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66800 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 115966 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111603 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191567 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162595 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116803 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84103 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80026 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162931 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164829 views
Georgia has banned the re-export of cars and special equipment to citizens of Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Georgia has completely banned the re-export of transport to citizens of Russia and Belarus, including passenger cars and special equipment. The restrictions apply to exports to any other countries.

Georgia has banned the re-export of cars and special equipment to citizens of Russia and Belarus

From May 15 of this year, Georgia has completely banned the re-export of vehicles to citizens of Russia and Belarus. This is reported by bm.ge with reference to the Service Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, which registers cars, reports UNN.

Details

The agency's hotline explained that the changes apply to both passenger cars and special equipment — bulldozers, excavators, graders, tractors. Until now, re-exports to Russia and Belarus were prohibited, but citizens of these countries could arrange for the export of cars from Georgia to third countries. Now this possibility has been excluded.

"A foreign citizen, whether a citizen of Germany, America or Kazakhstan, is not subject to this restriction. This restriction applies to citizens of Russia and Belarus, they cannot export and re-export to any other country," the agency said.

Let's add

Earlier this week, information about new rules for the re-export of European and American cars from Georgia appeared in the Russian media. There have been no official statements from government agencies on the issue so far.

According to "News of Georgia", the Russian Federation links the new restrictions with journalistic investigations, which reported that Georgia is used as a transit channel to circumvent sanctions. The government has repeatedly denied such publications. They claim that the country complies with all restrictions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Belarus
Georgia
