Georgia has banned the re-export of cars and special equipment to citizens of Russia and Belarus

From May 15 of this year, Georgia has completely banned the re-export of vehicles to citizens of Russia and Belarus. This is reported by bm.ge with reference to the Service Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, which registers cars, reports UNN.

The agency's hotline explained that the changes apply to both passenger cars and special equipment — bulldozers, excavators, graders, tractors. Until now, re-exports to Russia and Belarus were prohibited, but citizens of these countries could arrange for the export of cars from Georgia to third countries. Now this possibility has been excluded.

"A foreign citizen, whether a citizen of Germany, America or Kazakhstan, is not subject to this restriction. This restriction applies to citizens of Russia and Belarus, they cannot export and re-export to any other country," the agency said.

Earlier this week, information about new rules for the re-export of European and American cars from Georgia appeared in the Russian media. There have been no official statements from government agencies on the issue so far.

According to "News of Georgia", the Russian Federation links the new restrictions with journalistic investigations, which reported that Georgia is used as a transit channel to circumvent sanctions. The government has repeatedly denied such publications. They claim that the country complies with all restrictions.