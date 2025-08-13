General Staff updated the combat map: a quarter of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 20013 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 48370 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 37833 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 67769 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 38584 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39633 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 107781 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98502 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96838 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 46221 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.7m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 8922 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 8994 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region12:20 AM • 3858 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 10464 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 11137 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 20000 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 17398 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 48351 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 67748 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 107777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 354 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 10796 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 18997 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 90041 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 51960 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160

General Staff updated the combat map: a quarter of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 165 combat engagements over the day, with more than a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 89 air strikes, and 5120 shellings.

General Staff updated the combat map: a quarter of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

More than a quarter of the 165 battles yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 am on August 13, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded yesterday

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 183 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,120 shellings, including 64 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,166 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and one air defense system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 17 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 281 shellings, including eleven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out three offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the directions of Kindrashivka, Moskovka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Myrny, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Shandryholove and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popove Yar, Mayak, Rubizhne, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazy, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne, Lysivka, as well as in the directions of Pokrovsk, Zolote Kolodiaz, Rodynske, and Promin.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrograf, Tolstoy, Myrny, Maliivka, Olhivske, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor carried out six offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Prydniprovske, Antonivka, and Hola Prystan - the Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems13.08.25, 08:04 • 908 views

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk