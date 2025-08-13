General Staff updated the combat map: a quarter of battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

More than a quarter of the 165 battles yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 am on August 13, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 183 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,120 shellings, including 64 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,166 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and one air defense system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 17 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 281 shellings, including eleven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out three offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the directions of Kindrashivka, Moskovka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Myrny, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Shandryholove and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popove Yar, Mayak, Rubizhne, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazy, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne, Lysivka, as well as in the directions of Pokrovsk, Zolote Kolodiaz, Rodynske, and Promin.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrograf, Tolstoy, Myrny, Maliivka, Olhivske, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor carried out six offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Prydniprovske, Antonivka, and Hola Prystan - the Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems