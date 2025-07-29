General Staff updated map: half of battles occurred in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

172 battles took place on the front line yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 29, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes, dropped 149 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,922 shellings, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,859 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an ammunition depot, and two enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 308 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces once near the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy losses: during the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers, 4 tanks, and 2 cruise missiles