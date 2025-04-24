General Staff: up to two-thirds of the fighting at the front today is in three directions

Almost two-thirds of the 98 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in three directions - in Pokrovsky, in the Kursk region and in Kramatorsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on April 24, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Defense Forces of Ukraine inflict significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. In total, 98 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular Kucherivka, Zarutske, Stepok, Prohody, Bila Berez, Petrushivka, Khliborob, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region, suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated; Klynove-Novoselivka of Kharkiv region; Arkhipivka, Yeline, Khotiivka, Mkhi of Chernihiv region. Ugrowdy, Krasnopillya, Stepok, Ryasne of Sumy region; Kremsky Buhro of Chernihiv region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Ridkodub.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovo and towards Bohuslavka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times - towards Olhivka, Ridkodub and near Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack near Verkhnokamyanske, and one battle is still ongoing in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechino. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of eight times today - in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and near Diliivka; four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Berezivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Rozlyv, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunishine, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and repelled 23 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Hrodivka and Pokrovsk. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Privilne.

In the Hulyaipilsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky and towards Mala Tokmachka. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The enemy carried out 203 shellings, including two from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as noted, has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated