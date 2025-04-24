General Staff: up to two-thirds of the fighting at the front today is in three directions

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15496 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34897 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72932 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128716 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159694 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221458 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107862 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182450 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61399 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Publications
Exclusives
Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back
April 24, 06:58 AM

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT
April 24, 08:18 AM

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot
April 24, 08:47 AM

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine
11:00 AM

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video
12:26 PM

12:26 PM • 18809 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42631 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
April 23, 02:18 PM

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221458 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post
April 23, 01:44 PM

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127262 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182450 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund
April 23, 11:46 AM

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135271 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe
03:17 PM

03:17 PM • 366 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"
02:13 PM

02:13 PM • 4660 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot
April 24, 08:47 AM

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40291 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back
April 24, 06:58 AM

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79589 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research
April 23, 03:29 PM

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53048 views
Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

General Staff: up to two-thirds of the fighting at the front today is in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat clashes have taken place, almost two-thirds of them in the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Kramatorsk directions. The Defense Forces inflict significant losses on the enemy.

General Staff: up to two-thirds of the fighting at the front today is in three directions

Almost two-thirds of the 98 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in three directions - in Pokrovsky, in the Kursk region and in Kramatorsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on April 24, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Defense Forces of Ukraine inflict significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. In total, 98 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular Kucherivka, Zarutske, Stepok, Prohody, Bila Berez, Petrushivka, Khliborob, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region, suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated; Klynove-Novoselivka of Kharkiv region; Arkhipivka, Yeline, Khotiivka, Mkhi of Chernihiv region. Ugrowdy, Krasnopillya, Stepok, Ryasne of Sumy region; Kremsky Buhro of Chernihiv region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Ridkodub.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovo and towards Bohuslavka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times - towards Olhivka, Ridkodub and near Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack near Verkhnokamyanske, and one battle is still ongoing in the Bilohorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechino. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of eight times today - in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and near Diliivka; four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Berezivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Rozlyv, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunishine, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and repelled 23 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Hrodivka and Pokrovsk. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Privilne.

In the Hulyaipilsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky and towards Mala Tokmachka. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The enemy carried out 203 shellings, including two from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as noted, has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated24.04.25, 07:28 • 4352 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
