02:10 PM • 2370 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4828 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9576 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 22009 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27407 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16936 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18070 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17911 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25668 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45499 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
General Staff: up to half of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 102 combat engagements on the front since the beginning of October 10. Almost half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

Almost half of the 102 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 10, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 102

- reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the Sumy region, including Kucherivka, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 70 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Dovhenke and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka and in the direction of Kurylivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian units tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampil and Hryhorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 34 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 attacks, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops, two more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Kamianka, Stepove and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, four futile attempts by the invaders to storm the positions of our units have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Russian army lost 1120 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine10.10.25, 07:13 • 2742 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk