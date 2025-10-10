General Staff: up to half of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Almost half of the 102 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 10, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 102 - reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the Sumy region, including Kucherivka, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 70 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Dovhenke and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka and in the direction of Kurylivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian units tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampil and Hryhorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 34 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 attacks, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops, two more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Kamianka, Stepove and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, four futile attempts by the invaders to storm the positions of our units have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

