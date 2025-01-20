General Staff: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy stormed near Kozatsky Island

Since the beginning of the day, 64 clashes have taken place on the frontline, most of them - 29 - in the Pokrovsk sector, where eight clashes are ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 20, at 4 p.m., UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 64. The occupants continue to use aviation and carry out attacks in the east and south of our country, as well as in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Defense forces hold the line and take necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Mikhalchyna-Sloboda and Mkhy in Chernihiv region; Ulanove, Ponomarenky, Starikove and Popivka in Sumy region; and Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

Two assault actions by the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven combat engagements in this sector, one of which is still ongoing. Moreover, enemy aviation launched attacks with KABs on Zelenyi Hai, Droysheve and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnekamianske, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, three firefights are currently underway. Mykolayivka and Stupochki came under attack from the invaders' air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the area of Toretsk, Krymske and Ozaryanivka. The enemy also dropped bombs on Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 29 times in the areas of Vodiane Druve, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, eight of the attacks are still ongoing. Pervoe May, Troianda, and Pokrovsk were hit by KABs.

Two enemy assaults were stopped in the Novopavlivka sector, three more attacks are still ongoing, the invaders are trying to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne. Konstantinople and Novopil were hit by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky sector near Kozatsky Island, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today without success.

"The invaders attacked our defenders three times in the Kursk sector, in addition, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping 23 KABs on Russian territory," the report says.

In other areas, there were reportedly no major changes in the situation.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector