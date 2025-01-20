General Staff: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy stormed near Kozatsky Island

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102818 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138056 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122783 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117915 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54130 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158789 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37663 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122783 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141185 views
General Staff: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy stormed near Kozatsky Island

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31282 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 64 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 29. Occupants continue to use aviation and artillery in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 64 clashes have taken place on the frontline, most of them - 29 - in the Pokrovsk sector, where eight clashes are ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 20, at 4 p.m., UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 64. The occupants continue to use aviation and carry out attacks in the east and south of our country, as well as in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Defense forces hold the line and take necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Mikhalchyna-Sloboda and Mkhy in Chernihiv region; Ulanove, Ponomarenky, Starikove and Popivka in Sumy region; and Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

Two assault actions by the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven combat engagements in this sector, one of which is still ongoing. Moreover, enemy aviation launched attacks with KABs on Zelenyi Hai, Droysheve and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnekamianske, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, three firefights are currently underway. Mykolayivka and Stupochki came under attack from the invaders' air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the area of Toretsk, Krymske and Ozaryanivka. The enemy also dropped bombs on Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 29 times in the areas of Vodiane Druve, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, eight of the attacks are still ongoing. Pervoe May, Troianda, and Pokrovsk were hit by KABs.

Two enemy assaults were stopped in the Novopavlivka sector, three more attacks are still ongoing, the invaders are trying to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne. Konstantinople and Novopil were hit by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky sector near Kozatsky Island, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today without success.

"The invaders attacked our defenders three times in the Kursk sector, in addition, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping 23 KABs on Russian territory," the report says.

In other areas, there were reportedly no major changes in the situation.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector20.01.25, 08:19 • 31601 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

