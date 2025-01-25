General Staff: situation in frontline is the hottest in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

211 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 25, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 211 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 40 air strikes, dropping 56 KABs. In addition, it conducted over four thousand attacks, including 155 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged 1,410 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eleven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control center and eleven other important enemy targets," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 militants' attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Dvorichne, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 43 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, Vasyukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 88 aggressor's assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made three attacks in the direction of Kostyantynopil over the past day.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Siversky and Huliaipilsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 38 air strikes, dropping 50 KABs, and fired 436 times, including 15 times from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1650 occupants within a day - General Staff