General Staff: situation in frontline is the hottest in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100516 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108455 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135612 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119901 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65202 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114630 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33736 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135613 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28361 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114630 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119901 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140373 views
Actual
General Staff: situation in frontline is the hottest in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

General Staff: situation in frontline is the hottest in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31950 views

Over the last day, 211 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors. The enemy carried out 40 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times, using 1,410 kamikaze drones.

211 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 25, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 211 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 40 air strikes, dropping 56 KABs. In addition, it conducted over four thousand attacks, including 155 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged 1,410 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eleven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control center and eleven other important enemy targets," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 militants' attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Dvorichne, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 43 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, Vasyukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 88 aggressor's assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made three attacks in the direction of Kostyantynopil over the past day.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Siversky and Huliaipilsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 38 air strikes, dropping 50 KABs, and fired 436 times, including 15 times from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1650 occupants within a day - General Staff25.01.25, 07:22 • 32496 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising