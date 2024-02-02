General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers exceeded 387 thousand
According to the Ukrainian military, since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian military has suffered about 387,060 casualties and lost more than 6,300 tanks and thousands of other vehicles.
Details
According to the General Staff, total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/02/24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 387,060 (+830) people,
- tanks - 6331 (+9),
- armored combat vehicles - 11792 (+19),
- artillery systems - 9274 (+46),
- MLRS - 978 (+2),
- air defense systems - 663 (+0),
- airplanes - 332 (+0),
- helicopters - 324 (+0),
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7146 (+5),
- cruise missiles - 1847 (+0),
- ships/boats - 24 (+1),
- submarines - 1 (+0),
- automotive equipment and tankers - 12316 (+49),
- special equipment - 1470 (+8).
