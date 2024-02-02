Air defense system shoots down 11 out of 25 shaheeds overnight - General Staff

On the night of February 2, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones launched by Russia over Ukrainian territory. A total of 25 drones were launched. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the Russian occupants struck again, using 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones the General Staff said in a statement.

Recall

During the day, on February 1, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

