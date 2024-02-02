Air defense system shoots down 11 out of 25 shaheeds overnight - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 11 of 25 Iranian Shaheed drones launched by Russia overnight.
On the night of February 2, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones launched by Russia over Ukrainian territory. A total of 25 drones were launched. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.
Details
"At night, the Russian occupants struck again, using 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones
Recall
During the day, on February 1, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.
Romanian Chief of Staff calls to prepare for war with Putin02.02.24, 06:31 • 42321 view