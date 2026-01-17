$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 12012 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 19112 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 18407 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 29893 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 40328 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35405 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 50950 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28381 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43609 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35942 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Electricity outage schedules
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

General Staff Summary: 117 combat engagements during the day, Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult combat zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 117 combat engagements during the day, the enemy launched 66 air strikes and over 3,500 kamikaze drones. The highest intensity of fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction, where 35 assaults were repelled.

As of 10:00 PM on January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders continue to massively use aviation and drones, having carried out 66 airstrikes (163 KABs) and involved over 3,500 kamikaze drones for attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction - the highest intensity of fighting. The enemy tried to storm the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements 35 times. The Defense Forces neutralized 109 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including an electronic warfare station and a satellite communication terminal.

Huliaipole: 19 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy attacked towards Varvarivka and Zeleny, actively using aviation against the settlements of Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne.

Kostiantynivka: 14 attacks occurred near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

South-Slobozhansky and Kupyansk: The occupiers carried out a total of 14 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them

— emphasized the General Staff in its evening report.

In the Lyman and Orikhiv directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled attempts to penetrate our defense. In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded during the day.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories17.01.26, 14:49 • 12020 views

Stepan Haftko

