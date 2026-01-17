General Staff Summary: 117 combat engagements during the day, Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult combat zone

As of 10:00 PM on January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders continue to massively use aviation and drones, having carried out 66 airstrikes (163 KABs) and involved over 3,500 kamikaze drones for attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction - the highest intensity of fighting. The enemy tried to storm the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements 35 times. The Defense Forces neutralized 109 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including an electronic warfare station and a satellite communication terminal.

Huliaipole: 19 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy attacked towards Varvarivka and Zeleny, actively using aviation against the settlements of Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne.

Kostiantynivka: 14 attacks occurred near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

South-Slobozhansky and Kupyansk: The occupiers carried out a total of 14 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them — emphasized the General Staff in its evening report.

In the Lyman and Orikhiv directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled attempts to penetrate our defense. In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded during the day.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories