General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 107, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors is difficult

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121754 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204222 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154559 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143671 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 60037 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 71347 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 43836 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100196 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 80161 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201244 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4005 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 28521 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151174 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154368 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 107, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors is difficult

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 107, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors is difficult

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21527 views

In total, 107 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The most intense fighting continues in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where the enemy made 63 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.

The number of combat engagements at the front has already increased to 107. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00, the hottest spots are in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports.

"As of today, the number of combat engagements has increased to 107. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory," the report says.

According to the General Staff, today the occupant carried out air strikes and fired artillery at the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Currently, there are 5 known air strikes with the use of 11 guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Sumy, Tokari, Nova Sloboda, Yampil and Yunakivka. Artillery shelling was used in the areas of Sidorivka, Novovasylivka, Slavhorod, Popivka, Vysoke, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Zarichchya, Dmytrivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Chuykivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place near Vovchansk since the beginning of the day and is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried 14 times to storm our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Myasozharivka, and the fighting continues.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. A total of 11 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, with four ongoing.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siverskyi sector, but receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. For example, near Ivano-Daryivka, the occupiers tried to push our units back once.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops tried to drive our units from their positions once since the beginning of the day. The enemy also attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops eight times. A firefight is currently underway near New York.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka. So far, the enemy has made 31 attacks on our positions. Fighting continues in eight locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near Oleksandropil and Selidove using anti-aircraft gunships and unguided missiles.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove sector , where the enemy has attacked our units 32 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane and Kostiantynivka were repelled.

In the vicinity of Robotyne in the Orikhivske direction, the occupants tried to advance once, but were fiercely repulsed.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, and the enemy was not successful, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense03.09.24, 23:56 • 31932 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising