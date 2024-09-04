General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 107, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors is difficult

The number of combat engagements at the front has already increased to 107. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00, the hottest spots are in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports.

"As of today, the number of combat engagements has increased to 107. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory," the report says.

According to the General Staff, today the occupant carried out air strikes and fired artillery at the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Currently, there are 5 known air strikes with the use of 11 guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Sumy, Tokari, Nova Sloboda, Yampil and Yunakivka. Artillery shelling was used in the areas of Sidorivka, Novovasylivka, Slavhorod, Popivka, Vysoke, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Zarichchya, Dmytrivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Chuykivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place near Vovchansk since the beginning of the day and is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried 14 times to storm our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Myasozharivka, and the fighting continues.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. A total of 11 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, with four ongoing.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siverskyi sector, but receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. For example, near Ivano-Daryivka, the occupiers tried to push our units back once.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops tried to drive our units from their positions once since the beginning of the day. The enemy also attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops eight times. A firefight is currently underway near New York.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka. So far, the enemy has made 31 attacks on our positions. Fighting continues in eight locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near Oleksandropil and Selidove using anti-aircraft gunships and unguided missiles.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove sector , where the enemy has attacked our units 32 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane and Kostiantynivka were repelled.

In the vicinity of Robotyne in the Orikhivske direction, the occupants tried to advance once, but were fiercely repulsed.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, and the enemy was not successful, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense