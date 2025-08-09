$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16574 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36746 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185063 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105445 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256885 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243683 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff on the front situation: 79 combat engagements per day, a third - in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, 26 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, repelling attacks in various areas.

General Staff on the front situation: 79 combat engagements per day, a third - in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already been recorded at the front. A third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs and conducting 171 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three aggressor attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlement of Karpivka and in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Shandyholove. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted two offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have occurred today.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka, Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Zatyshok. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 24 attacks, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temirivka and towards the settlements of Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrograf, Zelenyi Hai, Filiya, Kamyshivakha, Tolstoy. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka, and the settlement of Kostiantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with air support, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance – without success. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine