General Staff on the front situation: 79 combat engagements per day, a third - in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already been recorded at the front. A third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs and conducting 171 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three aggressor attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlement of Karpivka and in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Shandyholove. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted two offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have occurred today.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka, Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Zatyshok. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 24 attacks, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temirivka and towards the settlements of Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrograf, Zelenyi Hai, Filiya, Kamyshivakha, Tolstoy. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka, and the settlement of Kostiantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with air support, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance – without success. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

