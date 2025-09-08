$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 7646 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 13571 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 15138 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 37003 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 23712 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25200 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26138 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26716 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29783 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
General Staff on the front situation: 158 combat engagements, occupiers used almost 2000 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements took place, the occupiers used 1952 kamikaze drones and carried out 3449 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 137 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment were neutralized.

General Staff on the front situation: 158 combat engagements, occupiers used almost 2000 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 158 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1,952 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,449 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using five missiles and dropping 95 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,952 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,449 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping a total of seven guided aerial bombs and carrying out 124 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to advance in the areas of Myrne, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 assault actions in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked four times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Poltavka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 45 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Pokrovsk, Toretske, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 137 occupiers were neutralized, 82 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one cannon, four vehicles, two motorcycles, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, and three communication antennas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka. Seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

More than 40 artillery systems, armored vehicles, and 970 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of the Russian army07.09.25, 07:53 • 4976 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine