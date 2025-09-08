General Staff on the front situation: 158 combat engagements, occupiers used almost 2000 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 158 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1,952 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,449 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using five missiles and dropping 95 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,952 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,449 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping a total of seven guided aerial bombs and carrying out 124 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to advance in the areas of Myrne, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 assault actions in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked four times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Poltavka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 45 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Pokrovsk, Toretske, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 137 occupiers were neutralized, 82 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one cannon, four vehicles, two motorcycles, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, and three communication antennas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka. Seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

