General Staff: 96 combat engagements in the frontline today, most of them in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff, 96 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy carried out 30 attacks.
Since the beginning of the day, 96 combat actions took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a third - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff reported in a summary as of 4 p.m. on October 15, UNN reports.
The situation on the combat line remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian aggressor's offensive plans and destroy its personnel and equipment. In total, 96 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove sector
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Starytsia to no avail.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 18 times in the area of Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrusivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka and Vyshneve. 11 firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.
With the support of attack aircraft on the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne and Torske.
Nine combat engagements have ended, and four more are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Kalynivka and Predtechyno.
In the Toretsk sector, seven hostile attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops stopped all of them. The aggressor mainly concentrates its efforts on Toretsk, actively using bombers.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar, Selidove and Krutyi Yar. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 11 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, enemy aircraft bombed the village of Sukha Balka, dropping three guided bombs.
In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 30 times in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Novodmitrivka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. Sixteen attempts of the occupants to advance have already been repelled.
One firefight took place in the Vremivsky sector near Rozdolne.
On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces attacked in vain near Mala Tokmachka.
Once the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders on the Prydniprovsky direction.
Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in Sumy region affected the communities of Obody and Basivka; in addition, Russians launched air strikes with KABs in the areas of Tovstodubove, Svarkove and Yunakivka.
"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are five known air strikes involving eight guided aerial bombs," the General Staff said.
