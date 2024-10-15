General Staff: 96 combat engagements in the frontline today, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: 96 combat engagements in the frontline today, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv • UNN

According to the General Staff, 96 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy carried out 30 attacks.

General Staff: 96 combat engagements in the frontline today, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

Since the beginning of the day, 96 combat actions took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a third - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff reported in a summary as of 4 p.m. on October 15, UNN reports.

The situation on the combat line remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian aggressor's offensive plans and destroy its personnel and equipment. In total, 96 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove sector

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Starytsia to no avail.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 18 times in the area of Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrusivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka and Vyshneve. 11 firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

With the support of attack aircraft on the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne and Torske.

Nine combat engagements have ended, and four more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Kalynivka and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, seven hostile attacks took place in the area of Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops stopped all of them. The aggressor mainly concentrates its efforts on Toretsk, actively using bombers.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar, Selidove and Krutyi Yar. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 11 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, enemy aircraft bombed the village of Sukha Balka, dropping three guided bombs.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 30 times in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Novodmitrivka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. Sixteen attempts of the occupants to advance have already been repelled.

One firefight took place in the Vremivsky sector near Rozdolne.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces attacked in vain near Mala Tokmachka.

Once the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders on the Prydniprovsky direction.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in Sumy region affected the communities of Obody and Basivka; in addition, Russians launched air strikes with KABs in the areas of Tovstodubove, Svarkove and Yunakivka.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are five known air strikes involving eight guided aerial bombs," the General Staff said.

General Staff: 198 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, a quarter of them in the Kurakhove sector
15.10.24, 08:26

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
