General Staff: 198 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, a quarter of them in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 198 combat engagements took place, the most active in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy carried out 44 air strikes and fired 3,059 times, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
Over the past day, 198 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - a quarter - in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy was also active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 15, UNN reports.
Over the last day, 198 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using one missile, 44 air strikes, involving 78 combat aircraft. In addition, it made 3,059 attacks, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted four strikes on enemy troop concentrations, destroying three control points and one occupier's engineering structure.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, two enemy attacks took place in the vicinity of Tykhyi.
According to the updated information, in the Kupyansk sector, the occupants carried out 26 attacks over the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kolisnykivka, Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Lozova and Vyshneve.
On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 37 attacks near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. The enemy directed its main efforts toward Nevske, where it conducted eight more attacks.
Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense four times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Diliyivka.
The enemy made three attacks near Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector.
Our defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector, near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Hrodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka.
Enemy attacks in the Kurakhove sector were repelled by the Defense Forces in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukurine, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Vodiane, where the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times. The enemy was most active near Heorhiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka.
At the Vremivsky direction, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks in the area of Bohoyavlenka.
Two firefights took place in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
Eight occupants' attacks failed on the Prydniprovsky direction.
In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"Over the past day, enemy aircraft conducted 12 air strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 16 guided bombs on Russian territory," the General Staff reported.
As noted in the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line and in the deep rear.
