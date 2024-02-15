General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place over the last day

Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 6 attacks near Severne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation more than 20 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled an attack by the occupants south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assault operations.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 103 strikes against the enemy - General Staff