General Staff: 78 battles today, among the hottest directions are Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1712 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12673 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 26736 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 28922 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39310 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 140544 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106266 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103842 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327357 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185903 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 41635 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 3424 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 72320 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 140536 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 327351 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 239478 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 42540 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 102756 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 110941 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 224552 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 282433 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

General Staff: 78 battles today, among the hottest directions are Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1990 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 78 combat engagements at the front as of 4:00 PM on July 18. The highest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk, Pivnichno-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions, where up to two-thirds of the battles took place.

General Staff: 78 battles today, among the hottest directions are Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk

Since the beginning of the day, 78 battles have taken place at the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhanskyi, and Kursk directions, where up to two-thirds of today's combat engagements occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary as of 4 p.m. on July 18, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 78.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Sosnivka, Khliborob, Petrushivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Maryine, Sopych, Bunyakine, Sumy Oblast; and Tymofiivka, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 23 enemy attacks today, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 131 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, a Russian occupiers' attack is ongoing in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, and Torske. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three assault actions of enemy troops, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, and towards Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Zaliznychne with unguided aerial missiles; the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Kamianka; in addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place; the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan, and Kozulskyi Island. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Occupiers lost 1180 servicemen, 47 artillery systems, and 3 tanks in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.07.25, 08:00 • 5084 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9