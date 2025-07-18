General Staff: 78 battles today, among the hottest directions are Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk

Since the beginning of the day, 78 battles have taken place at the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhanskyi, and Kursk directions, where up to two-thirds of today's combat engagements occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary as of 4 p.m. on July 18, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 78. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Sosnivka, Khliborob, Petrushivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Maryine, Sopych, Bunyakine, Sumy Oblast; and Tymofiivka, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 23 enemy attacks today, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 131 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, a Russian occupiers' attack is ongoing in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, and Torske. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three assault actions of enemy troops, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, and towards Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Zaliznychne with unguided aerial missiles; the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Kamianka; in addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place; the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan, and Kozulskyi Island. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

