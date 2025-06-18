Gasoline, diesel, or electric cars: which cars Ukrainians are most often importing in 2025 18 June 2025

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1448 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24034 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28623 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 50802 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 100851 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64853 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76051 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104366 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221318 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223979 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 100298 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 24754 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 50567 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 38089 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 14648 views
Publications
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 13597 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24022 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 155106 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 381875 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 428156 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 94321 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 151663 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 162652 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 221448 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119071 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Gasoline, diesel, or electric cars: which cars Ukrainians are most often importing in 2025 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Since the beginning of the year, over 181 thousand passenger cars have been imported into Ukraine, most of which are used. Electric vehicles took second place in popularity, ahead of diesel cars.

Gasoline, diesel, or electric cars: which cars Ukrainians are most often importing in 2025

This year, Ukraine has already imported over 181,000 passenger cars worth $2.57 billion, most of them used. And the most popular among used cars were gasoline-powered, however, electric cars have already overtaken diesel. The largest number of cars are imported from the USA, Poland, and Germany. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have imported over 181,000 passenger cars, of which almost 80% are used. Despite the significant quantitative advantage of such vehicles, new cars accounted for almost half of the total import value - $1.2 billion out of $2.57 billion. At the same time, the value of used cars is $1.37 billion.

- reported the customs service.

Used cars, as indicated, provided customs payments to the state budget amounting to UAH 16 billion, new ones - in the amount of UAH 10.7 billion.

"Gasoline cars remain the most popular - their share is almost half (48.5%) of all imported cars. In second place are electric cars (22.1%), which have not only overtaken diesel (20.6%) but also significantly surpassed hybrids (8.8%)", - added customs officers.

The service also noted that since the beginning of the year, over 40,000 electric vehicles with a total value of $810 million have been imported into Ukraine. Twice as many gasoline cars were imported, but their total value is almost the same - $818 million.

If this trend continues, 2025 could be a record year for imported electric cars.

- emphasized the customs service.

According to customs officers, the average cost of one electric car imported into Ukraine is over $20,000, diesel - almost $13,000, and gasoline - over $9,000.

At the same time, electric vehicles, despite their higher price, brought only UAH 333 million in customs payments to the budget, which is due to current tax breaks on the import of electric transport.

For comparison, taxes on imported gasoline cars amounted to over UAH 13 billion, diesel - UAH 7.7 billion, and hybrids - UAH 5.5 billion. In total, over five months, customs revenues from car imports reached UAH 26.7 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, passenger cars have been imported from over 50 countries, however, according to the customs service, the undisputed leaders are:

  • USA - 69 thousand (38% of the total number of imported cars);
    • Poland - 22.3 thousand (12%);
      • Germany - 20.4 thousand (11%).

        In total, almost 111.7 thousand cars were imported from these countries, which is over 60% of the total number. The USA dominates the gasoline and electric car segments. Germany and Poland maintain leadership in diesel.

        Tesla Leads: Which Used Cars Up to 5 Years Old Were Most Often Imported to Ukraine in May17.06.25, 12:10 • 2452 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        EconomyAuto
        Germany
        United States
        Ukraine
        Poland
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9