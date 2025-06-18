Gasoline, diesel, or electric cars: which cars Ukrainians are most often importing in 2025 18 June 2025

This year, Ukraine has already imported over 181,000 passenger cars worth $2.57 billion, most of them used. And the most popular among used cars were gasoline-powered, however, electric cars have already overtaken diesel. The largest number of cars are imported from the USA, Poland, and Germany. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have imported over 181,000 passenger cars, of which almost 80% are used. Despite the significant quantitative advantage of such vehicles, new cars accounted for almost half of the total import value - $1.2 billion out of $2.57 billion. At the same time, the value of used cars is $1.37 billion. - reported the customs service.

Used cars, as indicated, provided customs payments to the state budget amounting to UAH 16 billion, new ones - in the amount of UAH 10.7 billion.

"Gasoline cars remain the most popular - their share is almost half (48.5%) of all imported cars. In second place are electric cars (22.1%), which have not only overtaken diesel (20.6%) but also significantly surpassed hybrids (8.8%)", - added customs officers.

The service also noted that since the beginning of the year, over 40,000 electric vehicles with a total value of $810 million have been imported into Ukraine. Twice as many gasoline cars were imported, but their total value is almost the same - $818 million.

If this trend continues, 2025 could be a record year for imported electric cars. - emphasized the customs service.

According to customs officers, the average cost of one electric car imported into Ukraine is over $20,000, diesel - almost $13,000, and gasoline - over $9,000.

At the same time, electric vehicles, despite their higher price, brought only UAH 333 million in customs payments to the budget, which is due to current tax breaks on the import of electric transport.

For comparison, taxes on imported gasoline cars amounted to over UAH 13 billion, diesel - UAH 7.7 billion, and hybrids - UAH 5.5 billion. In total, over five months, customs revenues from car imports reached UAH 26.7 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, passenger cars have been imported from over 50 countries, however, according to the customs service, the undisputed leaders are:

USA - 69 thousand (38% of the total number of imported cars);

Poland - 22.3 thousand (12%);

Germany - 20.4 thousand (11%).

In total, almost 111.7 thousand cars were imported from these countries, which is over 60% of the total number. The USA dominates the gasoline and electric car segments. Germany and Poland maintain leadership in diesel.

