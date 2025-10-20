Gas processing plant on fire in Russia's Orenburg

A column of smoke was spotted in Russia's Orenburg. It is likely that a gas processing plant, one of the largest in Russia, is burning, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, smoke was spotted in the area of the gas plant in Orenburg.

Videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels show not only a column of smoke, but also a column of flame.

There is no official information yet. Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists are clarifying what exactly is burning.

UAVs attacked Russian Orenburg: the world's largest gas complex is on fire