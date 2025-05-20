$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 12967 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

02:05 PM • 31944 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

12:52 PM • 86025 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

12:13 PM • 40505 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

11:15 AM • 84641 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 51494 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173353 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 94598 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 156562 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110248 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Gas case": appeal cancels verdict for ex-MP Onyshchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court overturned the verdict against Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced to 15 years for embezzling over 740 million hryvnias from gas. The case has been returned for reconsideration.

"Gas case": appeal cancels verdict for ex-MP Onyshchenko

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court overturned the VAKS verdict against former People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year in the case of embezzling state funds in the amount of more than UAH 740 million during the extraction and sale of natural gas. The court returned the case for reconsideration. This is reported by the press service of the VAKS Appeals Chamber, reports UNN.

Details

According to the court's press service, on May 20, the VAKS Appeals Chamber considered the appeals of the defense, the prosecution, the representative of the LLC, as well as the civil plaintiff against the VAKS verdict of April 5, 2024, which found the former People's Deputy of Ukraine and another defendant in the case guilty of committing a number of criminal offenses.

The court does not name the defendant, but it is known from the case materials that it is about ex-MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced last year to 15 years of imprisonment for misappropriating more than 740 million hryvnias received from the extraction and sale of gas in the company "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".

According to the results of the review, the panel of judges of the AP VAKS dismissed the prosecutor's appeal, partially satisfied the appeals of the defense, the representative of the LLC and the civil plaintiff, the VAKS verdict was canceled and a new review of the criminal proceedings was ordered in the court of first instance, in other parts the appeals were left without satisfaction 

- the VAKS Appeals Chamber reported.

Recall

According to the investigation, People's Deputy of the VII and VIII convocations Oleksandr Onyshchenko is the founder and head of a criminal organization, whose members illegally seized more than UAH 1.6 billion from the sale of natural gas in the period from January 2013 to June 2016. As a result of such actions, PJSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" (100% of shares belong to the state-owned NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine") suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 740 million.

Onyshchenko has long been hiding abroad.

In April last year, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court in absentia sentenced ex-MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko to 15 years in prison in the case of embezzling state funds in the amount of more than UAH 740 million during the extraction and sale of natural gas under joint venture agreements with PJSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Naftogaz
Ukraine
