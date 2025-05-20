"Gas case": appeal cancels verdict for ex-MP Onyshchenko

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court overturned the VAKS verdict against former People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year in the case of embezzling state funds in the amount of more than UAH 740 million during the extraction and sale of natural gas. The court returned the case for reconsideration. This is reported by the press service of the VAKS Appeals Chamber, reports UNN.

Details

According to the court's press service, on May 20, the VAKS Appeals Chamber considered the appeals of the defense, the prosecution, the representative of the LLC, as well as the civil plaintiff against the VAKS verdict of April 5, 2024, which found the former People's Deputy of Ukraine and another defendant in the case guilty of committing a number of criminal offenses.

The court does not name the defendant, but it is known from the case materials that it is about ex-MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced last year to 15 years of imprisonment for misappropriating more than 740 million hryvnias received from the extraction and sale of gas in the company "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".

According to the results of the review, the panel of judges of the AP VAKS dismissed the prosecutor's appeal, partially satisfied the appeals of the defense, the representative of the LLC and the civil plaintiff, the VAKS verdict was canceled and a new review of the criminal proceedings was ordered in the court of first instance, in other parts the appeals were left without satisfaction - the VAKS Appeals Chamber reported.

Recall

According to the investigation, People's Deputy of the VII and VIII convocations Oleksandr Onyshchenko is the founder and head of a criminal organization, whose members illegally seized more than UAH 1.6 billion from the sale of natural gas in the period from January 2013 to June 2016. As a result of such actions, PJSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" (100% of shares belong to the state-owned NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine") suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 740 million.

Onyshchenko has long been hiding abroad.

In April last year, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court in absentia sentenced ex-MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko to 15 years in prison in the case of embezzling state funds in the amount of more than UAH 740 million during the extraction and sale of natural gas under joint venture agreements with PJSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".