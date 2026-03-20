Seven countries condemn Iran for blocking the Strait of Hormuz - statement text

Leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada have strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on unarmed merchant ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government of Great Britain.

Details

The aforementioned countries also expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict and called on Iran to immediately cease its threats, mine-laying, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to block the strait for commercial shipping.

Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, particularly under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The consequences of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable. Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to adhere to international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security. - the text of the joint statement reads.

The aforementioned countries also expressed their readiness to join relevant efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait and welcomed the commitment of countries participating in relevant preparatory measures.

Recall

The Donald Trump administration is considering the possibility of deploying thousands of American troops to the Middle East. This could be part of a new phase of the war against Iran.

The Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion from the White House to fund a war with Iran. This is one of the largest possible budget packages, which could face serious opposition in Congress.