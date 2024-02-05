G7 considers using Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

G7 considers using Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine - Bloomberg

G7 considers using Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

The G7 and the EU discuss a plan to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to finance Ukraine's postwar reconstruction.

"The Group of Seven and the European Union are discussing a plan to use the frozen assets of the Russian central bank worth more than $250 billion as collateral to finance Ukraine's recovery, Bloomberg reported on February 4, citing people familiar with the situation, UNN reported.

Details

According to this proposal, "Ukraine's allies could sell the debt to contribute to the reconstruction of the war-torn country, using the frozen assets as collateral." Supporters of this solution, as indicated, believe that any settlement of the conflict in accordance with international law will result in Russia being obliged to pay for the damage it has caused to its neighbor. If Russia refuses, claims could be made against the frozen assets, they say.

"Discussions are currently taking place at a technical level, meaning that no political decision has been made yet, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. One of the interlocutors said that some countries want to move faster than others," the article says.

The G7 has promised to make Russia pay for Ukraine's restoration and to freeze sanctioned assets until it does so. Several G7 countries, including France and Germany, have so far resisted the option of full confiscation of frozen assets due to legal issues and potential consequences for the stability of the euro.

According to one source, the plan could allow for the creation of a special structure that would issue zero-coupon bonds backed by recallable collateral. According to the source, a collateral hierarchy will be established that will utilize assets held by Euroclear as well as banks.

Meanwhile, the possibility of using assets as collateral, first reported by the Financial Times, is being considered as an alternative to this route, people say. russia has vowed to legally challenge any attempt to confiscate assets.

Any move would come on top of EU plans to impose a windfall tax on profits earned from frozen central bank assets. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that this plan was moving forward, albeit slowly.

Addendum

The vast majority of sanctioned assets are overwhelmingly held at the Belgian institution Euroclear, where they generated €4.4 billion in 2023, according to financial results released last week. Several Russian firms have challenged the sanctions, and a number of lawsuits are ongoing, almost exclusively in Russian courts.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
financial-timesFinancial Times
g7G7
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising