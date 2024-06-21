G7 ambassadors welcome adoption of BEB reform law

The ambassadors of the G7 countries welcomed the adoption of the law on reforming the Bureau of economic security of Ukraine, which provides for its restructuring and reloading of leadership with the participation of international partners. This is stated in the statement of the group of ambassadors in X on June 20, writes UNN.

The G7 ambassadors welcome the adoption of the law on BEB reform, which will allow for a complete restructuring and reset of the Bureau and its management with the significant participation of international partners. This important event will help build trust and confidence in the business environment of Ukraine - indicated by the ambassadors of G7 countries.

Recall

On June 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law No. 10439 on the reset of the Bureau of economic security (BEB).