Futsal World Cup 2024: Ukraine has won its first victory

Ukraine's national futsal team has won its first victory at the 2024 World Cup, UNN reports.

Details

"The Blue and Yellows defeated Angola 🇦🇴 with a score of 7:2 in the second round of the 2024 FIFA World Cup group stage. The match took place at the Humo Arena in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

The goals for Ukraine were scored by: Yevhen Zhuk (7th min., penalty kick), Ihor Korsun (13th min., 16th min.), Andriy Melnyk (26th min.), Mykhailo Zvarych (28th min.), Ihor Chernyavsky (32nd min.), Nazar Shved (40th min.)

The Ukrainian national team is playing in Group C, where it faces the national teams of Argentina, Afghanistan, and Angola.

In the opening round, the Ukrainians lost to Argentina 1-7.

Oleksandr Kosenko's wards will play the next match on September 21 against the Afghan national team