Funds needed for artillery shells: Zelenskyy called on Europe to provide at least 5 billion euros as soon as possible
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to finance artillery shells. He called on the EU to provide support of 5 billion euros for defense.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs funds for artillery shells, and Kyiv would be grateful for European support of at least EUR 5 billion in the shortest possible time. He said this while speaking at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
We in Ukraine face this every day and every night, as you know. And despite Putin's words about his alleged willingness to stop the attacks, nothing has changed. Therefore, it is necessary that your support for Ukraine does not decrease, but on the contrary, continues and increases
He stressed that this is especially true of air defense, military assistance and overall resilience.
We need funds for artillery shells, and we would be very grateful for European support of at least EUR 5 billion in the shortest possible time. Investments in arms production are needed both in Ukraine and in your countries. Europe needs technological independence, including in arms production. Everything necessary to protect the continent must be produced here in Europe. We have to work on this together
Zelenskyy stressed that it would be right for the ReArm Europe program to start as soon as possible, as it is a very useful and forward-looking initiative.
Continue to develop your industry and development. Ukraine has effective and modern technologies, as you know, including in the field of drones and electronic warfare, which can benefit the whole of Europe and our global partners, and it is this weapon that is ensuring our defense capability right now. But its further development, constant modernization and increased efficiency - together with your investments in our industry and joint production - are the key to a new foundation of European security
