Fully booked: SES denies rumors of mobilization of 50% of employees

The SES explained the situation with the reservation of employees. It is noted that 90% of the staff is not subject to mobilization.

Officially: the information about the mobilization of 50% of the SES personnel is not true. As noted earlier, 90% of the SES personnel are booked. - The press service of the State Emergency Service writes.

The agency emphasized the following:

Employees of operational response units - firefighters, sappers, rescuers, chemists, engineers, etc. - are booked in full.

Every day, SESU employees rescue citizens and eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling, often at the cost of their own health and lives. Once again, we ask you to use only verified information. - The message reads.

From January 22 to March 1, 2025 , critical enterprises can apply for a reservation without waiting 72 hours. The current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, and the criticality status must be updated.

