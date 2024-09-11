Full traffic on the “blue line” of the Kyiv metro will resume on September 12 - mayor

Kyiv has completed a 9-month repair of the subway tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations. On September 12, full-fledged train traffic will resume on the "blue line" of the subway "Heroes of Dnipro" - "Teremky", Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Commissioning works on the renovated section of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations are complete. On Thursday, September 12, full train traffic will be restored between Heroiv Dnipra and Teremky stations - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, the entire complex of works lasted 9 months. "During this time, we prepared the construction site, relocated more than 200 cable networks, including those of DTEK, Ukrtelecom, and others. We excavated a pit over 15 meters deep, dismantled the old 27-meter-long tunnel and built a new one. The tunnel lining adjacent to the new section was also reinforced on both sides (with a total length of over 50 meters). We laid new tracks, restored all utility networks, and set up train safety systems," he said in detail.

"The distillation tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska is located in difficult hydrogeological conditions. Therefore, during the repair, we carried out all the necessary work to waterproof the tunnel lining and chemically fix the soil around it," the mayor added.

"The estimated cost of the entire complex of works amounted to UAH 383 million, which is UAH 62 million less than the initial cost," Klitschko said.

According to him, in parallel with the restoration work, expert studies were conducted to determine the causes of the situation. "In particular, it has been confirmed that it was caused by certain errors at the design stage and poor-quality construction and installation work during the construction of this section of the tunnel," Klitschko said.

"In addition, laboratory tests have confirmed gross violations during construction in terms of the lack of chemical consolidation of the soil around the tunnel," the mayor of Kyiv said.

