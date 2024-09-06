New section between Lybidska and Demiivska on the blue line of the metro is being tested in Kyiv: what is known

On the stretch between Lybidska and Demiivska stations on the blue line of the Kyiv metro, test runs and commissioning of trains are underway, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the stretch between Lybidska and Demiivska metro stations, we are testing trains and carrying out commissioning works. Currently, specialists are checking and testing all train safety systems. In particular, they are checking the signaling and communication systems, power supply, as well as the operation of the automatic train speed control system," KCSA said, citing data from Kyiv Metro.

Also, during the running-in trains, as noted, the width, subsidence and angle of the trackbed are checked. "At the same time, specialists are taking measurements and conducting round-the-clock supervision and monitoring of the tunnel structure," KCSA said.

As indicated, the new section is being tested at different speeds of electric trains - from 25 km per hour with a gradual increase to the established speed.

The KCSA noted that the launch of the first test train with a track gauge car took place on the night of August 30-31, before which the dimensions of the tunnel were checked.

Commissioning, inspection and testing are extremely important before the full resumption of passenger traffic, as the proper operation of all systems is the basis for train safety. The works are being carried out in an intensive mode to ensure that the blue line of the subway resumes full-fledged traffic between the Heroiv Dnipra and Teremky stations in the near future - KCSA emphasized.

Work on the Blue Line of the Kyiv Metro is nearing completion: Klitschko hopes it will start working in early fall