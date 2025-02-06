Full of nonsense: the OP responded to the fake that Western stars came to Ukraine for millions in rewards

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52220 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120326 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103169 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113259 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116879 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160769 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104792 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100923 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77607 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151002 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109204 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137627 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139402 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167262 views
Full of nonsense: the OP responded to the fake that Western stars came to Ukraine for millions in rewards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29323 views

Elon Musk spread false information about USAID funding of Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine. Yermak denied this information, calling it a Russian fake.

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a story on his Facebook page stating that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) finances visits of Western celebrities to Ukraine. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reacted, noting that the information that the stars allegedly received remuneration for their trips to Ukraine is complete nonsense, UNN reports.

Of course, the widespread fake that Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Orlando Bloom and Ben Stiller allegedly received rewards from USAID in the amount of $4 to $20 million for their trips to Ukraine is completely false 

- Yermak wrote.

He added that the news allegedly spread by E!News did not exist at all, but was "thrown" into social network X, where it was recognized as fake.

There can be a lot of this against Ukraine now. The Russians are extremely active, but they still have no chance of winning 

- Yermak noted.

Addendum

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a story on his Facebook page stating that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding visits by Western celebrities to Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation statedthat the video is fake.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

