Full of nonsense: the OP responded to the fake that Western stars came to Ukraine for millions in rewards

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a story on his Facebook page stating that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) finances visits of Western celebrities to Ukraine. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reacted, noting that the information that the stars allegedly received remuneration for their trips to Ukraine is complete nonsense, UNN reports.

Of course, the widespread fake that Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Orlando Bloom and Ben Stiller allegedly received rewards from USAID in the amount of $4 to $20 million for their trips to Ukraine is completely false - Yermak wrote.

He added that the news allegedly spread by E!News did not exist at all, but was "thrown" into social network X, where it was recognized as fake.

There can be a lot of this against Ukraine now. The Russians are extremely active, but they still have no chance of winning - Yermak noted.

Addendum

The Center for Countering Disinformation statedthat the video is fake.