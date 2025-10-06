$41.280.00
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6450 views

The Full Moon on October 7 in Aries will activate the financial zones of Ukraine's horoscope, which will affect material support and international aid. The astrologer predicts successful operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the restoration of territories due to the harmonious connection of Mars, Uranus, and Saturn.

Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine

The Full Moon on October 7 in the sign of Aries activates the 2nd and 8th houses of Ukraine's horoscope - zones of finance, resources, loans, and external aid. This was stated by professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko, as reported by UNN.

On October 7 at 6:47 AM Kyiv time, a full moon will occur in the sign of Aries, activating the 2nd and 8th houses of Ukraine's horoscope - zones of finance, resources, loans, and external aid. This period, which will last until the new moon for another 2 weeks, is when issues of the state's material provision, taxes, international support, and economic stability come to the forefront.

- Bazylenko said on Instagram.

The astrologer noted that the sun and moon form a T-square to Ukraine's Neptune, which is connected to the Black Moon and the Ascendant.

"This aspect intensifies emotional tension in society, can cause instability in the information field, the spread of panic, disinformation, as well as risks of natural or man-made problems. Threats of epidemics and infectious diseases, issues of water resources, problems with dams, rivers, reservoirs are possible. It is also worth paying attention to air pollution, increased levels of toxic emissions, smoke, or the impact of chemical substances in the environment," advises Bazylenko.

According to Bazylenko, this is a difficult period when Neptune and the Black Moon can reveal hidden processes - deception, conspiracies, secret operations, or manipulation through people's emotions.

Mars, Uranus, and Saturn - the power of renewal and victory

The astrologer notes that despite the tension, the sky provides powerful support.

"Mars forms a harmonious sextile to Uranus, and Uranus forms a trine to Saturn. This is a combination of strength, strategy, and stability. It speaks of internal mobilization, resilience, new technological solutions, and victorious breakthroughs.  In a military sense, this combination can indicate successful operations of the Armed Forces, partial return of territories, sudden strategic advantages," Bazylenko said.

As Bazylenko points out, this is also a symbol of the restoration of the state structure, the stabilization of power, and the development of new alliances.  On a personal level, it is energy that helps people find the strength to endure, renew themselves, and start acting from a clean slate.

Conclusion

Bazylenko notes that the full moon on October 7 is a moment of purification and a great energetic turning point.

"Such aspects always show that the world is changing through tension, but at the same time they give us the key to renewal. The T-square of the Sun, Moon, and Neptune through the Black Moon will highlight hidden processes, and the harmonious connection of Mars, Uranus, and Saturn will help Ukraine stand firm, strengthen, and take a step towards victory," Bazylenko concluded.

Anna Murashko

Society
NASA
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine