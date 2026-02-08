FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General Alekseev
Kyiv • UNN
Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, suspected of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Alekseev, has been detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. The FSB claims to have identified accomplices to the crime, one of whom has fled to Ukraine.
A suspect in the assassination attempt on the first deputy head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Volodymyr Alekseev, was detained in Dubai, UAE, and has already been extradited to Russia. This was reported by Russian media, citing a statement from the FSB, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Russian special service, the detainee is Russian citizen Lyubomyr Korba, born in 1960. The FSB calls him the direct perpetrator of the assassination attempt.
UAE law enforcement agencies extradited him to Russia.
They added that, together with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, "accomplices to the crime have been identified." Allegedly, one of them, Zinaida Serebrytska, born in 1971, left for Ukraine after the assassination attempt.
The FSB stated that the search for the organizers of the crime is ongoing.
Recall
On February 6, an assassination attempt was made in Moscow on Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense Volodymyr Alekseev. The officer was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.