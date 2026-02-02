Frosts intensify: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on February 2

On Monday, February 2, cold weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the first Monday of February.

Cold weather without precipitation with temperatures of 13-18° below zero; in the south and southeast 6-11° below zero; in Crimea and Transcarpathia 0-5° below zero. Ice on the roads in places. Wind northern, northeastern, 5-10 m/s - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, mostly sunny weather is expected on Monday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -16°...-14°.

