Frosts intensify: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on February 2
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, February 2, cold weather without precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will be up to 13-18° below zero.
On Monday, February 2, cold weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the first Monday of February.
Cold weather without precipitation with temperatures of 13-18° below zero; in the south and southeast 6-11° below zero; in Crimea and Transcarpathia 0-5° below zero. Ice on the roads in places. Wind northern, northeastern, 5-10 m/s
In Kyiv and the region, mostly sunny weather is expected on Monday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -16°...-14°.
