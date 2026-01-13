Frosts do not subside: what will be the weather in Ukraine on January 13

On Tuesday, January 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light snow will fall in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, and fog will occur in some places in the western regions in the morning. Ice will be on the roads in some places.

Wind is western, south-western, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature is 8-13° below zero; in the south, south-east of the country and Transcarpathia, daytime temperature is 3-8° below zero (in Crimea, daytime temperature is about 0°) - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -2°...-10°.

