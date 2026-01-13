Frosts do not subside: what will be the weather in Ukraine on January 13

$43.080.09
January 12, 07:13 PM • 14214 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 24470 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 18675 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 20113 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 31655 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 18566 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20114 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 42311 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 38603 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31445 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UNJanuary 12, 08:40 PM • 4298 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 10800 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 3702 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles11:25 PM • 6718 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 10424 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 31653 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 35789 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 42311 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 38871 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 43359 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34630 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30211 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 35949 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38036 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94112 views
Frosts do not subside: what will be the weather in Ukraine on January 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On January 13, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine, without precipitation. The air temperature will be from 8 to 13 degrees below zero.

Frosts do not subside: what will be the weather in Ukraine on January 13

On Tuesday, January 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light snow will fall in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, and fog will occur in some places in the western regions in the morning. Ice will be on the roads in some places.

Wind is western, south-western, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature is 8-13° below zero; in the south, south-east of the country and Transcarpathia, daytime temperature is 3-8° below zero (in Crimea, daytime temperature is about 0°)

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -2°...-10°.

Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-1811.01.26, 11:33 • 74529 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine