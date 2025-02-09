Frost is forecast in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected

On February 10, the anticyclone will continue to dominate, with moderate easterly winds, meteorological stability and typical moderate frost.

This was written by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko , reports UNN.

Details

The frost continues. Next night it is expected to be -5-10 degrees in Ukraine. - Natalia Didenko noted in her new post .

The forecaster also said that "due to the dominance of the anticyclone, an area of high atmospheric pressure," no precipitation is expected.

According to Didenko, the wind will be from the east, light to moderate.

On Monday afternoon, it will be coldest in the north and northeast, -3-7 degrees.

In the central and eastern regions, according to Didenko's forecast, it will be -1-5 degrees.

In the southern part, it's about zero.

And in the western regions it is 0+3 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on February 10. At night -9-11 degrees, during the day -3-5 degrees. - Didenko writes.

According to Didenko, you can also hide from the bitter cold in Zakarpattia . It will be the warmest in Ukraine - up to +5+7 degrees.

