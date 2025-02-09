ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Frost is forecast in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected

Frost is forecast in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44271 views

Frosts of -5 to -10 degrees are expected in Ukraine at night due to the dominance of the anticyclone. In Zakarpattia, it will be the warmest - up to +5+7 degrees, with no precipitation expected.

On February 10, the anticyclone will continue to dominate, with moderate easterly winds, meteorological stability and typical moderate frost.

This was written by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko , reports UNN.

Details

The frost continues. Next night it is expected to be -5-10 degrees in Ukraine. - Natalia Didenko noted in her new post .

The forecaster also said that "due to the dominance of the anticyclone, an area of high atmospheric pressure," no precipitation is expected.

According to Didenko, the wind will be from the east, light to moderate.

On Monday afternoon, it will be coldest in the north and northeast, -3-7 degrees.

Groundhog Tymko III gave a “weather forecast” for spring02.02.25, 12:05 • 138419 views

In the central and eastern regions, according to Didenko's forecast, it will be -1-5 degrees.

  • In the southern part, it's about zero.
    • And in the western regions it is 0+3 degrees.

      No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on February 10. At night -9-11 degrees, during the day -3-5 degrees.

      - Didenko writes.

      According to Didenko, you can also hide from the bitter cold in Zakarpattia . It will be the warmest in Ukraine - up to +5+7 degrees.

      Cloudy weather, ice and gusts of wind in some places: weather forecast in Ukraine for today09.02.25, 07:38 • 63093 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyKyiv
      zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
      ukraineUkraine

