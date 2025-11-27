From "Cucumber Baron" to "Mud Crab": an entrepreneur in Ukraine created 25 companies with creative names

One of the entrepreneurs in Ukraine approached business registration with considerable creativity: he created 25 companies with unusual names, including "Important Paper Goose," "Cucumber Baron," and "Sad Pithecanthropus." This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the Opendatabot resource.

And these are all official names of legal entities, no joke. Some people just register as individual entrepreneurs, while others create their own universe of characters. - the message says.

Among his business gems:

"Important Paper Goose" - probably for very serious geese;

"Cucumber Baron" - sounds like he has his own domains somewhere between the garden beds;

"Sad Pithecanthropus" - a startup from the depths of evolution;

"Brick King" - monarch of the construction universe;

"Mud Crab" - clean business without dirty dealings.

More naming masterpieces can be viewed at the link.

