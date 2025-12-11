French tennis player Quentin Folliot disqualified for 20 years for match-fixing

$42.280.10
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 11269 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15353 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 13379 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 16702 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 15018 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15853 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16423 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36695 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21946 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy
December 11, 08:24 AM
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD
December 11, 10:02 AM
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
11:09 AM
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
11:11 AM
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continues
11:42 AM
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
01:44 PM
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15347 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
11:11 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36694 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
December 10, 05:55 PM
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
December 10, 04:30 PM
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
11:09 AM
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
December 10, 01:37 PM
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
December 10, 12:35 PM
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
December 10, 12:19 PM
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
December 10, 10:30 AM
French tennis player Quentin Folliot disqualified for 20 years for match-fixing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

French tennis player Quentin Folliot has been disqualified for 20 years and fined $70,000 for participating in match-fixing. He committed 27 violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program and must return over $44,000.

French tennis player Quentin Folliot disqualified for 20 years for match-fixing

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the disqualification of French tennis player Quentin Folliot for 20 years and a fine of $70,000 for participating in match-fixing. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The ITIA reported that 26-year-old Folliot committed 27 violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program and is also obliged to return more than $44,000 in "corrupt payments." The player's disqualification will end in May 2044.

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez suspended from football due to positive doping test10.07.25, 21:18 • 3817 views

The investigation revealed that Folliot, who was ranked 488th in the world in 2022, was "a central figure in a network of players acting on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate." He denied 30 charges related to 11 matches between 2022 and 2024.

Among the confirmed charges: manipulating results, receiving money for not making full effort, offering bribes to other players, providing insider information, conspiracy, and refusing to cooperate and destroying evidence. Independent specialist Amani Khalifa described Folliot as "a vector for a wider criminal syndicate."

Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years for doping19.08.25, 19:50 • 3382 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Associated Press