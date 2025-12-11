French tennis player Quentin Folliot disqualified for 20 years for match-fixing

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the disqualification of French tennis player Quentin Folliot for 20 years and a fine of $70,000 for participating in match-fixing. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The ITIA reported that 26-year-old Folliot committed 27 violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program and is also obliged to return more than $44,000 in "corrupt payments." The player's disqualification will end in May 2044.

The investigation revealed that Folliot, who was ranked 488th in the world in 2022, was "a central figure in a network of players acting on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate." He denied 30 charges related to 11 matches between 2022 and 2024.

Among the confirmed charges: manipulating results, receiving money for not making full effort, offering bribes to other players, providing insider information, conspiracy, and refusing to cooperate and destroying evidence. Independent specialist Amani Khalifa described Folliot as "a vector for a wider criminal syndicate."

