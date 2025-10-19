French President Macron commented on the high-profile Louvre robbery

French President Emmanuel Macron has for the first time commented on the high-profile "robbery of the year" at the Louvre. He assured that the stolen valuables would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished. This is reported by UNN with reference to Macron's publication on the social network X (Twitter).

The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on the heritage we cherish, because it is our history. We will find the stolen items, and those responsible will be held accountable - the post reads.

According to the President of France, an investigation is currently underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office. Everything necessary is being done to return the stolen goods and punish the perpetrators.

"The 'New Renaissance of the Louvre' project, which we launched in January, provides for enhanced security. It will ensure the preservation and protection of what constitutes our memory and our culture," Macron added.

Recall

On Sunday, October 19, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

The French Interior Ministry stated that the Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes. The perpetrators entered from the outside using a lift and stole priceless jewelry.

French TV channel BMFTV showed video footage of the robbery of the Louvre museum in Paris. The recording shows a man in a yellow vest smashing a display case while visitors are in the hall.