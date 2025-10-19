French President Macron commented on the high-profile Louvre robbery

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
06:24 PM • 25756 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 15211 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 47685 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 31074 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 33315 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 37660 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 44355 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54114 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47619 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46521 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
91%
748mm
Popular news
OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employeePhotoOctober 19, 12:15 PM • 18445 views
Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior MinistryOctober 19, 12:30 PM • 3792 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"PhotoOctober 19, 01:06 PM • 26080 views
Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - Trump03:10 PM • 9716 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhoto04:07 PM • 3612 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 47685 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 42544 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 123425 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 144709 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 168192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 37935 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 42730 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 61344 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 61896 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 88644 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Film
Fox News

French President Macron commented on the high-profile Louvre robbery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre will definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime will be punished. An investigation led by the Paris prosecutor's office is currently underway.

French President Macron commented on the high-profile Louvre robbery

French President Emmanuel Macron has for the first time commented on the high-profile "robbery of the year" at the Louvre. He assured that the stolen valuables would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished. This is reported by UNN with reference to Macron's publication on the social network X (Twitter).

The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on the heritage we cherish, because it is our history. We will find the stolen items, and those responsible will be held accountable

- the post reads.

According to the President of France, an investigation is currently underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office. Everything necessary is being done to return the stolen goods and punish the perpetrators.

"The 'New Renaissance of the Louvre' project, which we launched in January, provides for enhanced security. It will ensure the preservation and protection of what constitutes our memory and our culture," Macron added.

Recall

On Sunday, October 19, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day. 

The French Interior Ministry stated that the Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes. The perpetrators entered from the outside using a lift and stole priceless jewelry.

French TV channel BMFTV showed video footage of the robbery of the Louvre museum in Paris. The recording shows a man in a yellow vest smashing a display case while visitors are in the hall.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France