French arms manufacturer Thales plans to open an enterprise in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11518 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 121743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200517 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239995 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370159 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182591 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 121765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120461 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140433 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8082 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10465 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14752 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16159 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22872 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

French arms manufacturer Thales plans to open an enterprise in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26174 views

French arms company Thales has signed three agreements with Ukrainian defense companies, including plans to establish a joint venture in Ukraine, as well as joint development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles with the Ukrainian company FRDM.

French arms manufacturer Thales plans to open an enterprise in Ukraine

The Thales arms company at the exhibition during the arms exhibition Eurosatory signed three agreements on development and cooperation with the Ukrainian arms industry. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release .

Details 

Two agreements of the French company relate to one of the enterprises of the Joint – Stock Company "Ukrainian defense industry" (formerly the concern "Ukroboronprom").

The first agreement announces Thales ' intention to establish a joint venture in Ukraine, which will be involved in the production of electronic warfare equipment, tactical communications equipment, air defense systems and radars.

The second agreement concerns electronic warfare equipment, under which Thales will provide extensive maintenance, testing and specialized training of equipment in Ukraine.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine11.06.24, 08:40 • 22676 views

In a separate, third agreement signed with the Ukrainian company FRDM, specializing in drones, Thales intends to jointly develop and manufacture an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of transporting ammunition and firing them.

In a separate, third agreement signed with the Ukrainian company FRDM, specializing in drones, Thales intends to jointly develop and manufacture an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of transporting ammunition and firing them.

In the short term, these agreements further strengthen Thales ' support for ensuring the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moving forward, they also demonstrate our commitment, through cooperation with leading Ukrainian players and suppliers, to create a long-term foothold in Ukraine and strengthen the country's local defense industry

- - said senior executive vice president for International Development Pascal Suriss.

For Reference

Thales Group is a company  specializing in aviation, defense, security and Land Transport. The company produces containers with laser target illumination equipment, electronic warfare systems, surveillance and sighting systems for aircraft, ships and tanks.

Recall

In the Spring, French Defense Minister Sebastian Hospital announced that Paris plans to involve some of its arms manufacturers in the production of much-needed military equipment directly in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Rheinmetal
Paris
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91