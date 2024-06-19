French arms manufacturer Thales plans to open an enterprise in Ukraine

The Thales arms company at the exhibition during the arms exhibition Eurosatory signed three agreements on development and cooperation with the Ukrainian arms industry. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release .

Details

Two agreements of the French company relate to one of the enterprises of the Joint – Stock Company "Ukrainian defense industry" (formerly the concern "Ukroboronprom").

The first agreement announces Thales ' intention to establish a joint venture in Ukraine, which will be involved in the production of electronic warfare equipment, tactical communications equipment, air defense systems and radars.

The second agreement concerns electronic warfare equipment, under which Thales will provide extensive maintenance, testing and specialized training of equipment in Ukraine.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine

In a separate, third agreement signed with the Ukrainian company FRDM, specializing in drones, Thales intends to jointly develop and manufacture an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of transporting ammunition and firing them.

In the short term, these agreements further strengthen Thales ' support for ensuring the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moving forward, they also demonstrate our commitment, through cooperation with leading Ukrainian players and suppliers, to create a long-term foothold in Ukraine and strengthen the country's local defense industry - - said senior executive vice president for International Development Pascal Suriss.

For Reference

Thales Group is a company specializing in aviation, defense, security and Land Transport. The company produces containers with laser target illumination equipment, electronic warfare systems, surveillance and sighting systems for aircraft, ships and tanks.

Recall

In the Spring, French Defense Minister Sebastian Hospital announced that Paris plans to involve some of its arms manufacturers in the production of much-needed military equipment directly in Ukraine.