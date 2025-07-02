Freedom From Fear To Speak Day and World UFO Day: what else is celebrated on July 2 2 July 2025

Today, July 2nd, marks the Freedom from Fear of Speaking Day and World UFO Day, which aims to clarify whether Earth has already been visited by representatives of extraterrestrial civilizations, writes UNN.

Freedom from Fear of Speaking Day

The fear of speaking in front of an audience has an official name – glossophobia. It’s not just mild anxiety, but a real psychological barrier that causes severe unease, trembling, and an accelerated heart rate.

According to various estimates, 15 to 30% of people worldwide regularly experience this fear. For many, public speaking is a source of deep discomfort due to the fear of being judged, shame, or negative past experiences. That is why it is important to draw attention to this widespread phenomenon: to inform about its causes, manifestations, and effective ways to overcome it. Understanding and support can be the first step towards confident communication with an audience.

World Porcupine Day

Every year on July 2nd, World Porcupine Day is celebrated—an opportunity to draw attention to these unusual animals and learn more about them. Although all porcupines look similar, they actually belong to two completely different families—Old World porcupines (Hystricidae), which live in Europe, Asia, and Africa, and New World porcupines (Erethizontidae), which are common in North and South America. Despite their similar appearance, these families are not close relatives—this is an example of convergent evolution, where different species adapt to the same environmental conditions in the same way. In nature, there are more than 20 species of porcupines.

Porcupines are nocturnal travelers, but sometimes they can be seen during the day. These unique animals deserve our attention and protection.

Day of the Employee of the State Tax Service of Ukraine

Every year on July 2nd, Ukraine celebrates Tax Officer's Day - a professional holiday for all employees of the tax service. It was established by presidential decree in 2004, dedicated to the date of the creation of the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. It was founded on July 2nd, 1991, and became a key link in building the tax system of an independent state.

In 2020, by decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the holiday was named Tax Officer's Day of Ukraine, replacing the previous wording: "Day of the Tax and Customs Officer."

International Sports Journalist Day

Every year on July 2nd, Sports Journalist Day is celebrated — a professional holiday for those who daily cover the victories and defeats of great sports. On this day in 1924, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) was created in Paris, which now unites journalistic associations from over 140 countries worldwide.

In Ukraine, sports journalism shapes public interest in sports, popularizes a healthy lifestyle, and inspires youth to be active. Sports journalists don't just convey facts — they preserve the spirit of competition, bringing it to every viewer, listener, or reader.

World UFO Day

Every year on July 2nd, World UFO Day is celebrated – a date intended to draw attention to a mystery that has stirred imaginations for decades: are we truly alone in the Universe, or has Earth already been visited by representatives of extraterrestrial civilizations? The organizers of this day have an ambitious goal – to break stereotypes, encourage open dialogue, and demand the truth from governments regarding possible contacts with extraterrestrials.

The date is dedicated to one of the most famous events in ufology history - the Roswell incident, which occurred in 1947 in the American state of New Mexico. According to farmer Mac Brazel, he discovered strange debris of unknown origin. Witnesses claimed that the material was extremely strong and unlike any existing technology at the time. Initially, military representatives allegedly confirmed the fall of a "flying saucer," but soon the information was refuted, explaining the find as fragments of a weather balloon.

The sudden change of version only heightened suspicions. Since then, the incident has become the source of many conspiracy theories: are world governments really hiding facts about contacts with aliens?

The Deposition of the Robe of the Most Holy Theotokos in Blachernae

On July 2nd, Orthodox Christians celebrate a special church holiday – the Day of the Deposition of the Robe of the Most Holy Theotokos in Blachernae. This is a solemn event dedicated to the transfer of the Virgin Mary's garment to the Blachernae Church in Constantinople.

According to church tradition, the event took place in the 5th century during the reign of Emperor Leo I. Two nobles - Candidus and Galbius - during a journey to the Holy Land, discovered the robe of the Most Holy Theotokos in one of the houses in Nazareth. With great reverence, they brought the relic to the capital of the Byzantine Empire, where a separate church - Blachernae - was built for its preservation.

Since then, the Blachernae Church has become a spiritual center of special reverence for the Theotokos. And the event of the deposition of the robe is a symbol of her protection over the people. According to belief,

The Most Holy Theotokos protects believers with her holiness, prayerful intercession, and grace.

This day is not only a remembrance of a historical event, but also a time of prayer and hope for all who turn to the Mother of God for help.

