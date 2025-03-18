Free meals for schoolchildren will be expanded, especially in frontline areas - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
1.6 million children in grades 1-4 already have free meals. From September, the practice will be extended to frontline regions, and UAH 1.2 billion will be spent on modernizing food units.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that currently 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 receive free meals in educational institutions. This practice is planned to be extended to all students, including those who live and study in frontline regions, writes UNN.
More than 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 receive free meals. For this purpose, funding in the amount of more than UAH 2.8 billion has been allocated
Shmyhal added that the main goal is to extend this practice to all students. In particular, from September, school meals will be organized in this way in the frontline regions.
Also, UAH 1.2 billion will be allocated for the modernization of food units.
We are updating the infrastructure according to three innovative models: basic kitchen, support kitchen and factory-kitchen
Shmyhal reported that work is underway on the project "New Ukrainian School". This year, more than two billion hryvnias were allocated for its implementation.
Shmyhal also stated that since September last year, more than 100,000 children returned to full-time education. A record subvention was allocated for the construction of school shelters and the purchase of school buses of Ukrainian production.