Fraudsters detained in Kyiv region for illegal sale of land worth $80 thousand

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers served two criminals with a notice of suspicion for fraud worth $80,000. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The police served a notice of suspicion to a 41-year-old and a 51-year-old resident of the region who illegally seized a land plot in Fastiv district with the intention of selling it. The offenders misled the state registrar and divided the land into three parts, two of which they tried to sell for $80,000.

The individuals were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Investigators have served them suspicion notices of fraud (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code), with a possible sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

