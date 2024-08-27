Fraudsters detained in Kyiv region for illegal sale of land worth $80 thousand

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156491 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154406 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189364 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58678 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69759 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42048 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99535 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200963 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203902 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27290 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150235 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154257 views
Fraudsters detained in Kyiv region for illegal sale of land worth $80 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22721 views

Two men were served a notice of suspicion of fraud with a land plot in Fastiv district. The offenders tried to sell the illegally divided plot for $80 thousand and face up to 12 years in prison.

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers served two criminals with a notice of suspicion for fraud worth $80,000. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The police served a notice of suspicion to a 41-year-old and a 51-year-old resident of the region who illegally seized a land plot in Fastiv district with the intention of selling it. The offenders misled the state registrar and divided the land into three parts, two of which they tried to sell for $80,000.

The individuals were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Investigators have served them suspicion notices of fraud (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code), with a possible sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Law enforcers record land squatting and illegal sale of crops: state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences are involved in the cases18.07.24, 09:51 • 91275 views

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies

