Fraud in drone supplies: director of the enterprise has been notified of suspicion in the case of 28 million UAH

The director of a commercial structure has been notified of suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale, committed under martial law.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, in 2024, the suspect assured one of the Ukrainian companies that he would organize the supply of drones from abroad. That company, in turn, had a contract with a state institution for the purchase of UAVs.

As a result, the company transferred UAH 28 million. But the drones were not delivered. According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect converted part of the funds into US dollars and transferred them to the company's account in the Slovak Republic, and the other part was transferred through fictitious firms. Law enforcement officers are identifying other persons involved in the crime.

Additionally

The actions of the person are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud on a particularly large scale, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

Recall

The National Police eliminated an organized criminal group of fraudsters, which extorted money from customers and did not supply more than a hundred drones worth almost 11 million hryvnias for the Armed Forces.